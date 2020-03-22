1  of  31
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools

Tennessee Department of Health: 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 505. Davidson County now has 167 confirmed cases.

The Tennessee Department of Health launched a new Public Information Hotline at (1-877)-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Carroll2
Cheatham4
Chester1
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson167*
Dickson4
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Hamblen2
Hamilton8
Houston1
Jefferson2
Knox5
Loudon1
Marion1
Maury2
McMinn 1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam6
Roane1
Robertson3
Rutherford8
Scott2
Sevier1
Shelby66
Sullivan 1
Sumner22
Tipton5
Washington2
Williamson48
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries82
Unknown30
Total Casesas of (3/22/20)505

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

