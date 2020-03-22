Tennessee Department of Health: 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed additional cases of COVID-19 across the state on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of people infected in the state to 505. Davidson County now has 167 confirmed cases.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 505 as of March 22, 2020. For more information and age range, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. For questions, call the COVID-19 Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DXsrvZ9qEh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 22, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health launched a new Public Information Hotline at (1-877)-857-2945 is available from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT daily.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167* Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE



