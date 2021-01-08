Tennessee congressman wants to abolish the Electoral College

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 15: Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) introduces Articles of Impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol November 15, 2017 in Washington, DC. Cohen and three other Democratic members of Congress introduced the documents, though the House Judiciary Committee is unlikely to support the effort. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Representative Steve Cohen announced he plans to introduce joint legislation to amend the U.S. Constitution and abolish the Electoral College.

Rep. Cohen plans to introduce the idea Monday as a joint resolution. He said he believes awarding the presidency based on the Electoral College vote instead of the popular vote defeats the will of the American people.

“The Americans expect and deserve the winner of the popular vote to win office. More than a century ago, we amended our Constitution to provide for the direct election of U.S. Senators. It is past time to directly elect our President and Vice President,” Rep. Cohen said in a statement. “The Electoral College is a vestige of the 18th Century when voters didn’t know the candidates who now appear daily on their television screens. Wednesday’s mayhem at the Capitol shows that efforts can be made to manipulate the Electoral College vote using falsehoods and shenanigans by ambitious politicians. The President should always be elected by the people, not the politicians, and the Electoral College allows politicians to make the ultimate decision. It is well past time to do away with this anachronistic institution and guarantee a fair and accurate vote for President.”

Rep. Cohen called Wednesday’s certification of the Electoral College votes “largely ceremonial” when rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol.

The representative also introduced a similar measure calling to abolish the Electoral College in 2019.