Tennessee congressional leaders send letter to President Trump asking for disaster declaration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Tennessee congressional leaders have sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to approve Governor Bill Lee’s disaster declaration request for Tennessee.

Tennessee Representative Jim Cooper and U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn sent the letter to the White House Saturday following the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville.

Nashvillians are grateful for the quick action by @GovBillLee to request an emergency declaration to the President. If approved, funding will start flowing to our damaged city. https://t.co/UhExjulS9K — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) December 27, 2020

“The site of the explosion remains an active crime scene. The disaster is placing a significant financial burden on the state, local governments, and impacted individuals,” the letter read in part.

Governor Lee requested federal assistance to help supplement local and state disaster relief efforts. In addition, an emergency declaration could provide insurance compensation for disaster related-losses.