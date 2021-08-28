Tennessee company donates more than $30,000 to help flooding victims & animal shelter

Hurricane Mills Road is shown washed out by Hurricane Creek Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A company based in Tennessee is showing its support for employees, families and neighbors as Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson Counties recover in the aftermath of the devastating flooding last weekend.

Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. According to a release from the company, they donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Tennessee to assist with relief efforts for those impacted by the storm.

In addition, Tractor Supply donated a $5,000 gift card to the Waverly Animal Shelter. The shelter took in dozens of displaced animals and is in desperate need of supplies and foster homes.

Right after the storm ravaged this area, Tractor Supply sprang into action. Now more than ever we need to be here to support the community we call home. Our company and our Team Members are dedicated to do whatever we can to help get our friends and neighbors through this tough time. Frank Remillard, District Manager for Tractor Supply.

The company pooled resources together to provide gift cards and more than 38,000 water bottles to community organizations as well. The gift cards can be used for pet and animal products like food, feed and beds, or other necessary supplies for repairs such as tools, stock tanks, extension cords, gloves and more.

To donate to the American Red Cross, click here.