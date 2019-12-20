Tennessee Commissioner outlines plan to ease long lines at drivers license centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What to do about long lines at driver’s license centers drew a lot of attention from state lawmakers this week.

“We know people are frustrated with the lines,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “We are frustrated with them too.”

Those lines and long waits dominated questions Thursday at the Tennessee House budget hearings for Long’s department which oversees the driver’s license centers.

His department is well aware of the reasons why.

The population increase in the suburban areas of Tennessee are driving part of that plus the Real ID requirement.

Tennessee drivers license centers are tasked with vetting those federally mandated Real IDs which take time-consuming paperwork to process.

Anyone who flies is required to have the Real ID by Oct. 1 of next year.

The commissioner outlined for lawmakers what’s been done and what is needed.

We have hired 30 part-time positions, we are converting some to full-time positions,” said the commissioner. “Then we are asking the legislature for an additional 80-personnel.”