NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are events all around Middle Tennessee recognizing Juneteenth this year and for the first time it’s an official state holiday.

The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. That was june 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told slaves Galveston, Texas, the news of their freedom.

Juneteenth became a national holiday in 2021 and Metro Nashville leaders made the same move locally last year. Then, on May 5th of this year Governor Bill Lee signed legislation changing the designation of June 19 from a day of special observance to a legal holiday.

The group Juneteenth615 is one of many holding celebrations in Middle Tennessee, including Restaurant Week in Nashville.

“Juneteenth is the celebration of the last free slave. We wanted to celebrate Blackness in Nashville. Oftentimes it’s muted or is not acknowledged in the magnitude that it deserves and people don’t realize Nashville is almost 30% Black,” said Lailaa Woods-Green with Juneteenth615. “There are a lot of black owned businesses and food is the best way we celebrate.”

Their website says the goal is to honor Juneteenth and support the diverse and remarkable Black-owned restaurants that contribute to the rich tapestry of Nashville’s culinary scene. Kernels Nashville Popcorn is one of the restaurants taking part.

“Being Nashville natives we were on board right away,” said co-owner Erica Greer. “Nashville is home to us and they’ve been such a growing community and just helping us for the past 10 years.”

Nashville’s Juneteenth Restaurant Week continues through Sunday with specials and discounted menu items from the businesses taking part. It’s ahead of the annual Juneteenth celebration at Fort Negley Park on Monday. They promise live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, an official proclamation ceremony, and a fireworks presentation to close the night. It goes from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and it’s the first year where the event is held when Tennessee recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday.

“It’s great for the city that we can celebrate it on a platform where it’s recognized. I mean, it’s getting celebrated regardless but on a platform where it’s recognized and the city and the state understands that this is important to us,” said Woods-Green. “I think it’s great that that recognition is happening and it opens up the door for more things to happen in the future and shows that small changes lead to big changes.”

There are many Juneteenth events happening between now and next week. Visit their website here for a list.