Tennessee breaks another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has continued its streak of setting a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations each day in the month of September.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,798 coronavirus patients were hospitalized statewide, as of Sept. 8, breaking the record-high of 3,776, which was set just one day prior.

That record shattered the one from the day earlier, when 3,697 virus patients were hospitalized in the state.

The trend began on Sept. 1, when 3,505 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in Tennessee.

The state’s department of health added there were 1,069 people in the Intensive Care Units, with 744 of those patients on ventilators, as of Sept. 8.

Ten-percent of hospital floor beds were available, totaling 1,101, along with five-percent of ICU beds, which equates to 107.