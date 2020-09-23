Tennessee boy swept off pier missing in Lake Michigan

Crews continue to search for a 12-year-old boy who fell into Lake Michigan while on a family trip.

FRANKFORT, Mich. (WKRN) — Rescue teams were forced to prematurely end a second day of searching for a Manchester, Tennessee boy missing in Lake Michigan.

The 12-year-old fell into the lake around 1 p.m. Monday in Frankfort. He was on vacation with 12 other family members from Coffee County. He was walking along a pier with his aunt and another young boy. A large wave swept the three into the water, overtaking the 5-foot pier.

The aunt saved the other child, but the 12-year-old was lost in the lake, pulled farther away, and last seen disappearing under the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard, local police, and sheriff’s offices have all been searching the lake but had to suspend operations Tuesday due to stormy weather. Divers are expected to return to the water on

Wednesday.

There is a GoFundMe fundraising page to help pay for lodging and food, while the family stays in northern Michigan for the duration of the search.