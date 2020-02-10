Tennessee Beer & Wine Festival raises $55,000 for local charities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with The 10th Annual Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival said they’re donating more than $50,000 dollars to local charities.

The festival was on October 19, 2019 and raised $55,000 dollars to support local charities in the Donelson and Hermitage area.

More than 2,500 attendees came to the event. “We are thrilled that the people in our community have made the Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival an annual tradition to enjoy with their friends and family,” said Bill Lafollette, chair of the Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival’s volunteer planning committee. “These individuals are directly supporting some of our community’s most important organizations in their work with children, seniors, victims of violence, veterans and in local tourism.”

The local organizations receiving support from the festival included: