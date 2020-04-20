Tennessee Aquarium penguins: Fun fact of the day!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — You might not be able to go to the Tennessee Aquarium right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so News 2 is bringing the aquarium to you!

News 2 spoke to Loribeth Lee, the Senior Aviculturist, earlier this month. She’s in charge of the penguin habitat at the aquarium. She gave us some basic penguin fun facts, like how long a penguin can live. The answer might surprise you!

“So they normally live around 15-20 years out in their natural habitat,” Lee told News 2. “Of course, they have predators to worry about, and they’re not guaranteed to find food every single day. Of course, our birds get quality fish every single day. They have no predators, and they even have a vet to take care of them! So a lot of penguins in zoos and aquariums live into their 30s!”

Six of the penguins at the Tennessee Aquarium are in their 20s and the oldest one is 29!

If you want to keep an eye on our feathered friends, the Tennessee Aquarium has a live-stream of their penguin habitat on their website. We’ll also be broadcasting more penguin fun-facts from our interview with Loribeth every day this week on Good Morning Nashville.