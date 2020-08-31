Tennessee American Red Cross deployed to assist with hurricane and wildfires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All Tennessee Region chapters of the American Red Cross have deployed volunteers to assist with wildfire and hurricane relief.

Along the Gulf Coast, more than 1,300 trained Red Cross disaster workers, including 28 from the Tennessee Region. In addition, hundreds of Red Cross workers have been deployed to California to assist those who have been displaced due to wildfires.

The Red Cross is asking Tennesseans to help with these efforts. They are asking for blood donors, in addition to monetary donations. The Red Cross is also asking for more volunteers.

The Red Cross is focusing on providing food, shelter, and relief supplies to those in need.