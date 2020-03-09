Tennessee Air National Guard using satellite images to help in storm recovery efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just days ago, the Trump Administration ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties following the Super Tuesday tornados.

More than 1,000 structures are damaged in Davidson County alone, according to the Tennessee Air National Guard, and airmen are still working to add up the others.

It’s a process, though, figuring out how much aid a certain area requires, so News 2 is taking you to Berry Field to show you how it’s done.

Each one of these little dots represents a structure that’s been damaged, again, the number sits at more than 1,000 in Davidson County.

​ “To have the entirety of the tornado path sitting in front of you it’s awe-inspiring not in a good way,” Master Sergeant Jared Darnall.

The satellite images from Civil Air Patrol helps Master Sergeant Darnall locate missing or damaged structures. He places them on a map, grabs the coordinates and assesses the damage.

All of this information and technology will likely end up in Governor Bill Lee’s or President Donald Trump’s hands. ​

“It feels good to help so we can get that count and get it up to the decision-makers so they can make an estimate, this is how many structures have been damaged, estimate a cost and maybe get some state aid and federal aid quicker,” Master Sergeant Darnall said.

The technology also provides the airmen with the best entrance and exit routes to areas of damage, it shows safe landing zones in the event of an aerial delivery and it’s a great way for them to compare and contrast. (See below)

In addition to the satellite imagery and comparison of images, the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing’s Civil Engineering Squadron is busy hooking up generators who those who need them, most recently restoring power to the Hill Detention Center Downtown Nashville.