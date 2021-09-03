Tennessee #1 for new COVID-19 cases by population, CDC says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has the highest number of new COVID-19 cases by population of any state in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s coronavirus website shows Tennessee with a high level of transmission of the virus, and a seven-day case rate of 790.1 per 100,000 people.

The state with the next highest rate is South Carolina with 717.4 new cases over that same time period. Mississippi, Florida and Georgia round out the top five.

Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Dr. Bill Frist posted the information to his Twitter page and said “if we were an independent nation, we would be #2 for new Covid cases in the world.”

Frist added, “This week, TN reached highest level of hospitalizations from the virus yet” and said the state’s elected leadership “must NOW step up & take action.”