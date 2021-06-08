Tennesseans can fish without a license on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Tennessee’s annual free fishing day will take place this Saturday, June 12.

Every year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers one day when anyone can fish without a paid license in the state’s public waters, agency owned and operated lakes and state park facilities.

Children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday, according to a TWRA release.

The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

For more information, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org.