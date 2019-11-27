THP, Wayne Co. Deputies save man attempting to jump from bridge

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was an act of heroism caught on body camera as troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office saved a man attempting to jump from a bridge over Forty Eight Creek in Wayne County Wednesday morning.

Unfortunately, law enforcement officers say it’s that time of year.

As the holidays approach, they start responding to a lot more scenes like this one, where their job truly is to save someone’s life who is attempting to die by suicide.

The troopers and deputies spent more than an hour talking with that man as he stood on the bridge, working to build a friendship, and letting him know they just wanted to help him. It was a moment of opportunity, one a trooper took that saved this man’s life.

“We talked to him for probably an hour and a half,” said Lt. Eddy Nutt with THP, “Sergeant Kilpatrick with highway patrol was able to build a rapport with him, got pretty close to him, several feet away. The subject finally turned his head away, Sgt. Kilpatrick was able to grab him around the waist, pulled him down onto the bridge, we subdued him, got him in the vehicle, and got him to a hospital to get the help he needs.”

This happened just one week after a deputy saved an 18-year-old boy from jumping off the Natchez Trace Bridge in Williamson County.

The Mental Health Cooperative in Nashville tells News 2 that their crisis numbers peak during the holidays when people tend to feel more lonely or grieve a loved one.

Three helpful tips if you’re feeling blue is to distract your mind, do things that relax you, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.