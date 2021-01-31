Temperatures falling Sunday afternoon, snow for some late Sunday night into Monday

Waking up to a few showers on radar with mild temperatures in the low and mid-50s. Enjoy it while it lasts because we’ll see temperatures falling into the 40s during the afternoon. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few showers here and there.

More showers move in this evening and as temperatures continue to drop, rain showers will turn to snow showers after midnight and persist into Monday morning around Nashville, and continuing in our eastern counties through Monday afternoon and night.

A preliminary look at snow totals calls for a dusting to 1/2″ from I-24 eastward, with up to an inch in our far eastern counties, and 1-2″ on the Cumberland Plateau.

Temperatures will drop to at or below freezing by Monday morning, so slick spots could develop on the roadways, especially eastern areas.

