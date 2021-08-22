TEMA releases Sunday afternoon report regarding deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee

(WKRN) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has released a new report regarding the deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee.

TEMA says cleanup is underway in Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties, all of which were impacted by “catastrophic” flash flooding Saturday. Anywhere from nine to 17 inches of rain fell across the area within a six-hour time frame Saturday morning, while another round of severe weather came over the same area Saturday night.

The current situation in Middle Tennessee is ranked as a Level 3: State of Emergency.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited the flooded areas Sunday afternoon and was joined by Tennessee’s U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, Tennessee Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan, and Commissioner Clay Bright of the Tennessee Dept. of Transportation.

We stand ready to assist these communities & are grateful for the ongoing efforts of our first responders & @T_E_M_A. Join us at 5 p.m. CT as we provide an update. pic.twitter.com/eaC2s2dbCa — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 22, 2021

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told News 2 22 people have died from the flooding, while authorities say over 50 are still missing.

Multiple bridges and roadways in the impacted areas are still closed. Cell phone service and power are gradually being restored while authorities continue to work on reuniting flood survivors with loved ones.

A reunification center for flood survivors is open at McEwen High School from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will be open again Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Personnel working at the reunification center can be reached by calling 931-582-6950.

The American Red Cross has also set up a Middle Tennessee Flooding online resource here, where flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe.

Several shelters are also open at the following locations:

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main St., Waverly, TN

YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St. Waverly, TN 37185

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 TN-100, Centerville, TN 37033

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated and personnel are monitoring and supporting local requests for help.

TEMA would like to remind everyone to never try and cross flooded roads or walkways.