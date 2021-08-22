TEMA releases new report regarding deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency released a new report Sunday morning regarding the deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee.

TEMA ranks this situation as a Level 3: State of Emergency.

Flood waters devastated parts of Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties, and the city of Waverly.

Rainfall ranging from 9-17 inches fell throughout Middle Tennessee within a six-hour period Saturday morning and another round of severe weather impacted the same area later in the night.

Several roadways such as SR1/US70, SR230, SR48N remain closed on Sunday due to flooding and debris impact.

Cellular service is currently limited in Humphreys County right now. Both AT&T and Verizon are moving resources around to improve voice, data and internet access for the public and first responders.

There are currently boil orders in effect for Waverly and Bon Aqua. One water treatment in Waverly is currently down. More than 10,000 customers are still without power in those impacted counties.

Search and rescue teams are currently spread through the areas trying to locate the missing. Open shelters reported a total of 89 occupants overnight. The Reunification Center for flood survivors reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday at the McEwen High School and will remain open until 5 p.m.

Humphreys County is currently reporting three schools which were impacted by the flood waters. The American Red Cross is taking action to help those in need. They have set up a Flood in Tennessee online resource.

Here are a list of open shelters:

o Waverly Church of Christ, 438 West Main St., Waverly, TN

o YMCA of Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr, Dickson TN 37055

o First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St. Waverly TN 37185

o Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 TN-100, Centerville, TN 37033

The Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation, and

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be assisting local officials with search and response and

traffic control operations.

TEMA says nobody should attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways.

News 2 will continue to monitor this situation.