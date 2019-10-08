Teens wanted for breaking into cars at Bellevue Apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lexington Apartment complex in Bellevue was filled with police early Tuesday morning after someone called to report someone breaking into cars.

Officers were called to the complex on Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police took one suspect into custody, but spent the rest morning searching for the other three suspects.

One resident said she spotted the teens and when she confronted them, they ran away.

According to police, the suspects are teenagers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

