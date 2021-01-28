Teens vandalize, light fireworks inside Gallatin restaurant

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police say three teenagers broke into Epic Eatery earlier this week and it was all captured on surveillance video.

Manager Cason Newton says his family’s business has already been hurting over the last year. They own Epic Events, which is a wedding and events venue. But when nearly all the events they had on their books were canceled by COVID-19, the Newton family opened a new restaurant to help pay the bills.

“They set off a firework. The one that set it off looked extremely scared,” Newton said. “Immediately looked up at the camera, freaked out, threw his hoodie up and they ran into the next room.”

After setting off that initial firework, Newton says the teens made their way through the rest of the restaurant and set off three fire extinguishers. The dust and foam created a huge mess in the dining room and their office. But, the teens did not steal anything.

“We’ve had three break-ins so far. One time things [were] stolen and both other times just vandalism. Nothing taken. But I mean when you’re wasting our hours, and what little we have as far as being able to pay our employees, it’s definitely a hard blow to take,” Newton said.

Despite the mess, Gallatin Police say the owners of Epic Eatery are not pressing charges against the teens who turned themselves in Thursday night.