Teens charged after dangerous pursuit from South Nashville in stolen vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teenagers are facing several charges after leading Metro police on a dangerous pursuit that started in South Nashville and ended in the 12 South neighborhood.

According to several arrest warrants, 18-year-olds Wil’yhum Jakwan Green, Ma’carri Chirino and Qurieana Newby were arrested after detectives conducted undercover surveillance Friday afternoon in the area of Charles E Davis Boulevard and Lafayette Street in South Nashville.

Investigators say they spotted a stolen 2020 white Kia Forte in a parking lot. An officer in an unmarked vehicle approached the car. Wil’yhum Green, the driver, accelerated at a high rate of speed and hit the officer’s car intentionally. Police say Green had ten outstanding warrants against him, including two counts of vehicular homicide.

The documents state Green took off, leading officers on a pursuit. A Metro police helicopter assisted. The stolen vehicle ran through several red lights at a high rate of speed and drove into oncoming traffic. The car eventually turned onto Beechwood Avenue in 12 South and crashed into a Nissan SUV that was parked on the side of the roadway.

The teens ran away on foot, but were eventually captured by officers. A 16-year-old was also in the car.

According to investigators, officers found Green was in possession of cocaine. A loaded handgun was found in a black fanny pack at the scene. Another handgun was found inside of the stolen car.

Green is facing several charges including vehicular assault, vehicle theft, possession of a handgun and evading arrest. Newbury is charged with vehicle theft. Chirino is charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest and possession of a handgun.