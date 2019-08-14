Teens charged after 4 guns, drugs found hidden in teddy bear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after investigators found in possession of four guns, two of which were concealed inside a large teddy bear.

Metro police said officers were called to the Overton Apartments on Edmondson Pike after someone called to report people wearing masks and carrying guns in the apartment complex.

As officers arrived, a person matching the description of one of the individuals, An Que Lam, 18, fled through a breezeway and into an apartment, according to Metro police. A 15-year-old boy was also inside.

The leaseholder of the apartment allowed officers to search the apartment, where the guns and an assortment of drugs were reportedly located.

Metro police said in addition to the two guns discovered in the teddy bear, one of which was stolen from Texas, officers also found two additional semi-automatic pistols.

In the same area a satchel was located belonging to Lam that contained 167 Ecstasy pills, 182, Xanax pills, 13 Adderall pills and 10 grams of marijuana, according to Metro police.

Lam was booked into the Metro jail and is being held in lieu of $46,500 bond on drug, gun and theft charges.

The 15-year-old was charged with juvenile handgun possession and having 16 Xanax bars concealed in his pants near his groin.

No additional information was released.