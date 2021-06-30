Teenager tries stopping thief from stealing tools from family hardware store

SMYRNA, Tenn (WKRN) — There are thousands of items on the shelves at Gil’s Ace Hardware on Nissan Drive. On Monday, a thief got away with one the most expensive things in the store, a $420 DeWALT combo tool kit.

Co-owner Ginny Williams says the guy would’ve gotten away with more too, if it wasn’t for her 15-year-old granddaughter, Taigan Hulme, who sprang into action.

“I ran after him and grabbed the tools, and tried to grab them off the buggy, and then he pushed me away and then I just grabbed them out the back of the truck,” Hulme said.

Taigan saved two smaller tool kits, but her grandma says even just the one large item being stolen was enough to set them back.

“You’ve got to realize you’re a small family business,” Williams said. “I kind of take it personal. I mean, yeah, you stole from the store. But you stole from me and that makes me angry.”

Smyrna Police are investigating the theft and the assault on the teen. They tweeted a photo of the suspect and another man driving off in a silver crew cab pickup truck with a white dollar sign decal on the back windshield.

Williams hopes someone recognizes the truck and turns the men in.

“Some of us are working hard. Working harder than we ever have in our lives and we work for what we have. We don’t steal,” Williams said. “We work hard, and we try to be honest and try to treat people like we’d like to be treated.”

If you recognize the truck or know anything about the theft, call the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-5434.