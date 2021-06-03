Teen wrecks, injures other driver after fleeing attempted traffic stop in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager is facing charges after crashing his car while trying to get away from metro police in Madison.

According to an arrest affidavit, Treshaun Glenn, 19, ran the light at the intersection of Neely’s Bend and Gallatin Pike South around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. Officers activated blue lights and sirens to try pulling him over but he sped off and refused to stop.

Police say Glenn wrecked at the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and East Old Hickory Boulevard. The driver of the other vehicle involved in that crash was injured and treated at the scene.

Police say Glenn tried running away after the crash before surrendering to police about a block later.

Officers learned he did not have a valid drivers’ license. His charges now include evading arrest and failing to render aid.