Teen wounded in shooting at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a teenager was shot at an apartment complex in Bellevue Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Creekwood Apartments on Highway 70 South.

Metro police reported the teen was shot at the complex and taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers searched for the shooter in the immediate area but no suspect description has been released.

Neighbors told News 2 they heard multiple gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.