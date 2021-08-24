Teen wounded after shooting in Edgehill neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the area of 14th Avenue South and Horton Avenue for reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they said they located a 17-year-old suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Police said no arrests had been made as of 3 a.m. Tuesday and no description of the shooter was known.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.