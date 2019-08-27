Teen with no arms completes triathlon

(WFLA/CNN) – A 14-year-old boy accomplished something he’ll be proud of for the rest of his life.

Tim Bannon was born without arms, but he doesn’t let that stop him.

He pushed himself to compete in his first triathlon over the weekend called the Lifetime Kids Tri. It’s a three-stage race with a 7K bike ride and a 2K foot race.

He finished it all in less than an hour.

Bannon hopes he makes other kids proud too and maybe even inspires them.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re mentally or physically disabled, you can do it,” Bannon said.