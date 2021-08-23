Teen with autism among those dead in Humphreys County flooding

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned a missing 16-year-old who had autism has been found dead, after he was swept away by floodwaters Saturday, confirms Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards.

The family of Nathanal Whitsett said he was swept away as floodwaters accumulated and they were trying to reach higher ground.

Previously, his aunt, Molly Curtis, described the teen as shy and hoped he would be able to find a familiar face to bring him home. Curtis, her husband, and son spent Sunday searching for Nathanal.

Curtis has lived in Humphreys County for 30 years and said Saturday’s flood was much worse than the flood of 2010.

Emergency officials report more than 20 people are dead and many more are still missing.