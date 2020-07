LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old wanted by Metro Nashville Police has been taken into custody by La Vergne officers.

The teen was spotted in a stolen car outside of a Kroger. The driver matched the description of a teen wanted in connection with multiple recent robberies and a recent shooting. Officers also found a weapon in the car.

Police are not naming the teen at this point. He faces multiple charges in both La Vergne and Nashville.