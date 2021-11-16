Teen victim in deadly Nashville shooting previously shot in 2015 incident, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday night, a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Metro Nashville General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim — identified as Marterious Boyd — later died after being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

News 2 has learned this is not the first time Boyd has been the victim of a shooting.

In 2015, when Boyd was 10, police say he was shot by a 14-year-old inside a room of the Regency Inn on Hampton Street in Nashville.

In that incident, police say Boyd was playing with a toy cap gun and pointing it at other boys who were in the room playing video games.

A 14-year-old boy in the room was holding a .22 caliber revolver, pointed it at Boyd and pulled the trigger. Police say, although the gun was in poor mechanical condition, it fired and hit Boyd in the chest.

Boyd was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but was in stable condition throughout his treatment.

The 14-year-old was later found by officers at his home near the motel and was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession.

In Monday night’s deadly shooting, Boyd was dropped off at the hospital by a stolen gray pickup truck. The truck was later found abandoned at 15th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue.

Police are now working to identify and question other occupants of the vehicle to figure out how Boyd was killed.