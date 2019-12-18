Teen that escaped juvenile detention center in Nashville pleads not guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– One of the four teens who escaped a juvenile detention center in Nashville is pleading not guilty.

17-year old Brandon Caruthers was one of four teens who escaped a juvenile detention facility on November 30th.

He was in court on Monday morning and his public defender entered a not guilty plea on Caruthers behalf.

Authorities captured Caruthers on December 12th in Antioch.

He was the last of four teens to escape the Juvenile Justice Center in Nashville to be captured.

Caruthers was already facing a charge of aggravated robbery for a previous crime.

Caruthers is now facing a charge of escape.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.