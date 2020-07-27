Teen shot, left on side of I-24 after carjacking in Murfreesboro; Suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was carjacked, shot and left on the side of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County early Monday morning.

Murfreesboro police reported the teen was kidnapped during a carjacking on Amber Glen Drive around midnight.

Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol found the 19-year-old on the side of I-24 near the I-840 interchange with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was reportedly stable, according to Murfreesboro police.

Murfreesboro police said the teen’s stolen white Ford 1-50 truck was then found crashed in Davidson County.

One suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit with Metro police and another suspect remains at-large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.