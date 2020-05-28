Teen shot at least 7 times in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 18-year-old suffered at least seven gunshot wounds in a shooting Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Union Church Road in the McKenzie community.

Deputies said the teenage victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately disclosed.

Two “persons of interest” have been identified, investigators said. Their names have not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454.

