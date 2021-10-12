Teen pleads guilty in musician’s murder as her slain brother’s funeral is held

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teenagers accused in connection with the 2019 murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets accepted a plea deal in a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday.

Diamond Lewis, 17, was scheduled to go on trial on October 25 for first-degree premeditated murder until she accepted a plea deal for second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison. She must serve 100% of the sentence but will receive credit for the two years she has already served.

Eighteen-year-old Decorrius Wright also accepted a plea deal and will serve 26 years in prison and 10 years probation.

Kyle Yorlets, 24, was shot in the alley behind his West Nashville home in 2019. He was able to make it back inside the residence, which is where one of his housemates found him.

Investigators determined the five juvenile suspects were in the alley behind Yorlets’ home when they spotted him outside. The juvenile took his wallet and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to Metro police. However, police said Yorlets was shot after he refused to give his car to the teenagers.

Three girls, ages 12, 14, and 15, and two boys, ages 13 and 16, were initially charged in his death.

Lewis and Wright were the only two who had their cases transferred to adult court.

Tuesday was an emotional day in the courtroom as victim impact statements from Yorlets’ parents were read by the prosecutor on the family’s behalf.

Yorlets’ mother, Deb, wrote an impact statement prior to her death. His father said she died from cancer and thinks her health declined because of this case.

Both letters shined a light on Yorlets’ drive to help others and his talent as a musician and songwriter.

“He always left a lasting impression on people. People came through the line reminding us of things they remembered from kindergarten. His one teacher said even in the first grade if someone didn’t understand something, he would try to help them,” his mother’s letter said in part.

His father also shared the darker side of the anger that he has felt throughout this heart-wrenching time.

“Some that can make you question who you really are, that you could even think those things about a person. I guess it’s the same thing that went through the mind of millions of Americans during Pearl Harbor, but much more personable with an innate almost medieval sense of honor and obligation with a bit of animal instinct. I know that sounds somewhat barbaric and archaic, but until you stand over the body of your murdered son there is no way you can comprehend the emotion and the thoughts that cross your mind.”

Yorlets was a graduate of Belmont University and the lead singer of the band Carverton when he was killed at just 24 years old.

Lewis’ plea came the same day as her 15-year-old brother’s funeral service. Police say Latherious Lewis was shot in the back outside of his Edgehill home last week.

Reverend Enoch Fuzz was among the many inside the packed church attending the child’s funeral. He said it’s a sad time for the city.

“Get rid of the guns on the streets and you are going to decrease the number of homicides that’s happening. This young man here today, if those people didn’t have guns he wouldn’t be shot. If those young children didn’t have access to guns that musician would still be alive, not probably be alive, he would be alive and when we let our young people, some of them don’t go to school well, we let them have guns I tell you what they might not know how to do algebra, they know how to pull those guns,” Rev. Fuzz told News 2.

The three additional children charged in Yorlets’ murder were found incompetent and their cases are still open and pending in juvenile court.