Teen nearly hit as rock flies through windshield on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was nearly hit by a rock as it came flying through their windshield on Interstate 65 early Friday morning.

The family was traveling to Wisconsin to attend a family reunion when this happened in the northbound lanes near the Dickerson Pike exit.

The driver of the truck says he was in the far left lane when the rock slammed through his windshield, nearly missing a teenager sitting in the backseat.

Metro police are investigating the possibility that the rock was thrown from a nearby sedan.

