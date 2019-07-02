2 teens charged after loaded AR-15 rifle found in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation by undercover Metro detectives led to the arrest of two 16-year-olds and the recovery of two guns Monday.

Metro police reported officers received a tip one of the teens, who was on probation for a January gun possession arrest, was again in possession of a weapon.

When officers arrived at that teen’s East Nashville home, he reportedly threw a loaded .38 caliber pistol to the ground and ran away.

He got into a vehicle driven by another teen and the driver was taken into custody a few blocks away, according to Metro police.

The second teen surrendered to police a few hours later.

Metro police said officer recovered from the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a digital scale and a loaded AR-15 rifle.

Both teens are charged in juvenile court.

The driver is charged with marijuana possession, reckless driving, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and felony weapon possession. The second teen is charged with evading arrest and unlawful handgun possession.

