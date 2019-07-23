17-year-old girl falls from bluff in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old girl who had been hiking with a friend fell from a bluff in Maury County Tuesday.

Emergency crews from Maury County, Spring Hill and Lawrence County responded to the scene near the Duck River in Columbia where the teen fell more than 75 feet.

Officials said the teen was on a trail when she mis-stepped.

“One misstep – a wet patch of leaves, loose stone, you’re hitting a bank and you’re going down the river,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. “Prayers to the family and everyone affected by this. It does serve the unfortunate reminder that life can change in an instant and to be careful.”

It took rescue crews time to get to the girl due to the difficult terrain. Then, she was air-lifted out of the area.

The Maury County 911 chief said he has responded to calls for lost hikers, snakebite victims and broken legs but this was the most serious incident he’s responded to in at least 30 years.

“This is a very highly used place,” said Chief Mark Gandee. “It’s a beautiful spot but unfortunately, it’s dangerous.”

The teen’s identity and condition have not been released.

