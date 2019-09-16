Teen drowns trying to save younger brother

SUNSET, S.C. (AP) – A 15-year-old South Carolina boy drowned trying to save his younger brother in what officials say is the state’s deadliest body of water.

News outlets report Sahiyd Thomas, of Moore, died Friday after attempting to save his 12-year-old brother in Lake Keowee, near Keowee Toxaway State Park.

Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan said Thomas noticed his brother struggling in the lake and pushed him back to shore. He says Thomas went backward and under the water.

Duncan said Thomas was on a camping trip with a church. His younger brother’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

Cynthia Robinson with Spartanburg County School District Six confirmed Monday morning that Thomas was a Dorman High School student.