Teen charged with attempted murder in May shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect after a man showed up at a Nashville hospital last month with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hardwin Meraz was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of attempted criminal homicide.

Metro police said the shooting victim walked into the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on May 26 and uttered “Gallatin Pike” before he was rushed into a trauma room.

Hardwin Meraz (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He had wounds to his face and shoulder that were caused by a birdshot, officers revealed.

Investigators developed Meraz as a suspect after detectives reportedly learned he and the victim had made plans to meet up.

Police said Meraz denied knowing the victim, but he was the registered owner of the phone number used to contact the victim and advised no else had used his phone.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released.

