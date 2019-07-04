Teen charged in officer-involved crash near downtown Nashville

A teen has been charged in the July 4th officer-involved crash that killed Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson.

Seventeen-year-old Jayona Brown is facing charges of evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and juvenile curfew violations.

Metro Police said they are not aware of any overt signs of impairment at the scene, but Brown was blood tested and News 2 is waiting for those results.

It’s also unclear how fast Brown and Officer Anderson were driving at the time of the crash.

Officer Anderson spent his entire career at Metro Police’s Central Precinct.

The precinct’s commander, Gordon Howie, shared his thoughts on the larger issue this tragedy highlights – the rise in teen crime.

“That is tragic, but for whatever reason, currently, it’s all too often, too common,” said Commander Howey. “I think that’s a bigger question and something to be addressed at a later date, but tragedy all around.”

Brown was also traveling with an 18-year-old passenger at the time of the incident.

The passenger remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brown’s detention hearing is set for Friday at 2:30 pm at Davidson County Juvenile Court.