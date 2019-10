NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in September.

Brian Thompson, 15, is charged with criminal homicide for shooting and killing 18-year-old Samuel Calvert on Rosedale Avenue on September 28th.

According to police, the shooting happened during an apparent burglary.

Calvert was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.