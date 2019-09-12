Teen charged in crash that killed Metro officer had THC in her system, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New developments have emerged in the case against a teen accused of hitting and killing a Metro police officer.

A judge ruled Thursday evening that Jayona Brown, 17, will not be released on bond.

The judge said Brown has violated court orders before and the state has probable cause.

Brown is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the July Fourth crash that killed Officer Johnn Anderson.

Officer John Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Brown’s attorney argues Anderson was speeding at the time of the crash. A toxicology report showed Brown had marijuana in her system.

During Thursday’s hearing, Brown’s passenger said Brown told her she was smoking weed before she picked her up.

News 2’s CB Cotton is covering Brown’s hearing. We will have more tonight on News 2 at 10.