NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was charged after a shootout in South Nashville Thursday night.

According to police, it happened around 8:44 p.m. near Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue. Police said the shooting started inside, then moved outside, and involved multiple people, including 19-year-old Dartanyan Loney.

A warrant said several shots were fired and multiple neighbors called in to say their homes and vehicles were damaged. Officers on the scene said shell casings were found, but no one shot. There were no reports of injuries.

Loney is now faced with two charges including reckless endangerment. It is unclear if there were any other arrests made.