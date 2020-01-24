Teen charged after missing 12-year-old Chattanooga girl found in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the disappearance of a 12-year-old Chattanooga girl found in Nashville amid a statewide AMBER Alert.

The TBI issued the alert for Lucy Lucas Thursday afternoon and said she could be in the Nashville area. Hours later, the alert was canceled when the 12-year-old was found safe in Nashville.

Chattanooga police said Friday a 16-year-old boy would be charged with false imprisonment by Metro police. The department said the teen, whose identity has not been released, was being held in a juvenile detention center in Nashville.

No further information was immediately released.

