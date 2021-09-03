Teen charged after man attacked, robbed in West Nashville during Snapchat meet-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a teenager suspected of attacking and robbing a man who showed up at a West Nashville home to meet a woman he was talking with on Snapchat.

Officers said the victim arrived around 2 p.m. on Aug. 4 to the residence on 40th Avenue North near Boyd Park, where he entered the bedroom, and was attacked by several people.

A warrant states the robbers, one of which was armed with a stun gun and hammer, went through his pockets, grabbed his phone and forced him to use the app, Cash App, to send them an estimated $750. A majority of the transaction was declined.

The robbers covered the victim’s head with clothing, placed him in his vehicle, and drove him around town, according to the police report. They then reportedly dropped him off seven miles away near Napier Elementary School, and left him there.

Police said the victim’s stolen vehicle was later located by Baxter police in Putnam County.

The warrant states 18-year-old Deyton Farless was later questioned and told detectives that he was driving the victim’s vehicle on the day of the crime.

Farless was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges of kidnapping and robbery.

Online court records show Michael Barlow and Hugo Tabora, both 18 years old, face the same charges in the case. They were jailed on Aug. 13, nearly ten days after the attack.

Their booking photos were not immediately released by law enforcement.