Teen charged after gunfire at short-term rental property in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been arrested more than a month after investigators said gunshots were fired into a short-term rental property in East Nashville during a party.

Metro police had responded the night of Aug. 5 to reports of gunfire at the residence on Stainback Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they could see the property had been “shot up” and they located several victims of violent crimes.

Police spoke with one of the victims, who said a man that he knew from school had assaulted him with a broken bottle during the party. Medics treated the victim for a “severe laceration” to his face, according to investigators.

The victim told police that 18-year-old Eric Haynes-Overton “rushed him and assaulted him,” causing the cut to his face.

Officers said Haynes-Overton was arrested Wednesday on an unrelated warrant. When he was questioned, a warrant alleges that he admitted to the attack and said the two had been “at odds” since grade school

The victim reportedly bit Haynes-Overton in self-defense during the assault.

Haynes-Overton was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and property theft. His bond was set at $10,000.

A booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.