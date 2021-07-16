Teen charged after armed robbery outside East Nashville bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight outside of an East Nashville bank earlier this year.

Metro police responded around 4 p.m. on May 11 to a robbery at the Bank of America on Gallatin Pike near Stratford Avenue.

The victim told detectives he was approached by two people who pulled guns and robbed him outside of the business. A police report states surveillance video from the bank showed the robbers’ faces.

During the investigation, police said they were able to identify one of them as 18-year-old, Eric Johns. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month and he was taken into custody Thursday night.

Johns was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated robbery with a weapon. His bond was set at $85,000.

A booking photo of Johns was not immediately released by law enforcement.

While the second suspect has been identified, court documents show he is not in custody, as of Johns’ arrest.