Teen boy dies in drowning incident at Mead’s Quarry Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teenage boy who was located in Mead’s Quarry Lake after reports of a possible drowning was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday night.

According to Knoxville Police, initial calls about the incident advised that a teenaged boy had gone under while swimming and never resurfaced.

KFD, Knox. Co. Rescue squad dive team along with KPD responded to the scene.

After approximately 20 minutes of searching by the dive team, the child was located.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No additional information was immediately released.