Teen arrested for Smyrna carjacking, another suspect on the run

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Hendersonville arrested a teen allegedly involved in a carjacking in Smyrna, and now authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man also reportedly involved.

According to Hendersonville Police, on Wednesday afternoon a 2018 grey Honda Civic crossed into the city.

LPR cameras immediately notified police that the car was stolen late Monday night in a violent car jacking in Smyrna.

Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan tells News 2 patrol units were already briefed on the violence out of Smyrna and told to be ready in case the bad guys decided to come to Hendersonville.

When that happened, patrol officers immediately got behind the suspect vehicle.

“We are constantly monitoring surrounding jurisdictions and every agency in the Mid-State for these violent crimes. When we see these, they are on our radar. We have suspect descriptions and vehicle descriptions, and we have three shifts of patrol officers instantly out there looking for those cars to protect our citizens in Hendersonville. So when we get an alert that that car just rolled through an intersection, we have patrol shifts ready. Their sole mission is to find that stolen car that we know was taken in a violent car jacking.”

Police chased the suspects at speeds that reached 100 mph. Because of danger to other motorists, the pursuit was later canceled.

However, numerous Hendersonville officers continued to track the suspects into an upscale Nashville community.

Once they found the Honda, officers staked it out and two young men eventually emerged from behind some of the homes.

As they attempted to get back into their vehicle, Hendersonville police gave chase.

A 16-year-old was apprehended and the second suspect was identified as 20-year-old Jaden Webb.

Police tell News 2 both young men are believed to be connected to the violent armed robberies and carjacking in Smyrna.

Commander Ryan said, “Our goal is to catch these folks before they have an opportunity to commit that crime in Hendersonville. So you have just opened the door to three full shifts of patrol officers looking for you. We don’t go home at 5 p.m. or 10 p.m. at night. You now have an additional 25 people, investigators and flex team members looking for you 24/7 until they find that stolen vehicle and the people responsible for it. That is how we prevent violent crime in the city of Hendersonville.”

At this time the 16-year-old boy is in custody. Both Hendersonville police and Smyrna police are looking for Jaden Webb.

If you have information on Webb’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Hendersonville police at 615-451-3838 or Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.

“The bad guys don’t have city limits. We go wherever they take us,” Ryan said.