Teen arrested after violent attack near Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after investigators said he was caught on video attacking another man, knocking him unconscious, just off Broadway.

Metro police responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to First Avenue South and Broadway, where they had a suspect in custody for punching another man in the face.

An arrest warrant states video footage of the attack showed the suspect and his friend walking near Third Avenue South toward two men, one of which was the victim.

At one point, the police report alleges the suspect punched the victim in the face several times, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall into the roadway.

The suspect then kicked the victim and ran off, according to investigators.

Officers said they chased the suspect and were able to arrest him on nearby First Avenue.

The 19-year-old suspect was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on charges of assault with bodily injury and evading arrest. His bond was set at $2,500.